Ronald Knowlton, Husband and Father, Worked for More Than 30 Years at the Chrysler Proving Grounds

Ronald Louis Howard Knowlton, age 83, of Saline, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Ronald was born in East Detroit on September 26, 1940, and is survived by his wife Ruth Mary (Roome) Knowlton whom he married on February 27, 1960. Ronald is survived by his children Scott (Debbie) Knowlton, Melanie (Mark) Gigax and Kimberly (Doug) Drewry and grandchildren Erica (Chris) Knowlton-Bennett, Briana (Nick) Johnson, Tammara (Sean) Uyehara, Ryan Gigax, Nicole Stratton, Nathan Stratton and great grandchildren Tate Bennett, Lennex Johnson, Elliett Johnson, and Blake Uyehara.

Ron was enjoying retired life after working at the Chrysler Proving Grounds in Chelsea for over 30 years. He enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, collecting model trains and cars, bowling, Blackjack and Euchre. He was a member of Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline.

Friends and family may visit from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church on Monday, May 6, 2024. A funeral service will be held at the church that morning at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Joseph Polzin will officiate. Everyone is then invited to a luncheon at the church before the burial which is scheduled for 2:30 P.M. at Washtenong Memorial Park in Ann Arbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Christ Our King Lutheran Church. To leave a memory you have of Ronald, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

