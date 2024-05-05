Your Saline weather forecast for This Week

Here's the weather forecast for the week.

Weather outlook for Monday, May 6 - Friday, May 10

Monday

Overcast during the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon, sunny during the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 63° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 65 and low of 46 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, light rain shower during the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 65° Low: 46° with a 82% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 72 and low of 53 degrees. Sunny for the morning, mist overnight.

High: 72° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 55 and low of 50 degrees. Patchy rain nearby for the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon and evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 55° Low: 50° with a 86% chance of rain.

Friday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 62 and low of 47 degrees. Patchy rain nearby in the morning, light drizzle overnight.

High: 62° Low: 47° with a 79% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

