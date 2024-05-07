BASEBALL: Saline Rebounds to Split Doubleheader with Dexter

Saline lost its first SEC Red game of the season against Dexter Monday but rebounded for a split to keep the Hornets atop the conference.

Saline, 12-1, lost 3-2 in the opening game when Dexter, 10-4) rallied for two seventh-inning runs. The Hornets left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh. In the second game, Cole Kreuzer pitched a seven-inning shutout as Saline won, 6-0.

Saline visits Dexter Wednesday to conclude the series.

The Hornets finish the SEC Red season with three games against Huron next week.

In the opener, Dexter scored in the second inning on starter Matt Mareno. The leadoff hitter reached on an error and took second on a walk before scoring on a single by Arnedt.

Saline took the lead in the bottom of the third. Noah Reeves bunted for a single and stole second. Brandon Wise singled to right, scoring Reeves. Colton Tousa singled to center to score scoring pinch runner Brad Warwinsky.

Wise, who'd relieved Mareno in the second. shut down the Dreadnaughts until the seventh. With one out, Sayler reached on an infield single. Pitts walked. Both runners advanced on a passed ball and then scored on a double by Sharp. Wise retired the next two batters on infield groundballs.

Saline threatened in the seventh. Reed Muir and Reeves had one-out singles and then advanced on a double steal. The rally ended with a couple of pop ups.

In the second game, Cole Kreuzer pitched a three-hit shutout, walking three and striking out three.

Saline took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Wise doubled to right and Tousa singled. After a steal by Tousa, Austin Abbate grounded to the pitcher, who threw out pinch runner Warwinsky at home. Nolan Klein singled to put runners at the corners. Ryder Concannon brought home Tousa on a sacrifice fly.

Saline added five more runs in the sixth. Abbate singled to center, scoring Johnny Arvaii and Tousa. Abbate scored on a passed ball. Klein scored on a sacrifice fly and Caleb Helmer scored on an error.

Wise went 2-for-2 with a walk. Abbate was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run. Tousa was 1-for-2 with two runs. Nolan Klein was 2-for-2 with a run. Helmer was 1-for-2 with a run.

More News from Saline