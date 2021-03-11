Saline Superintendent Job Posting Live, Interviews Expected in April

The job posting for the Saline Area Schools superintendent position is now live.

Saline Area Schools Board of Education Trustee Dennis Valenti, chair of the superintendent search committee, provided an update on the search at Tuesday's meeting. Valenti told the board the posting will be up until April 2.

The board chose the Michigan Leadership Institute to help the district through the hiring process. The MLI is represented by Dave Killips.

Valenti said Killips told him applications are coming in, but that most of the applications will be submitted closer to April 2.

On April 2, Killips will present the board with the first screening of candidates. Most of the meeting will be held in closed session.

"But at the end of that meeting we will have the actual names that we will be looking at," Valenti told the board.

The board will review candidates in a manner to reduce the potential for bias. For example, the candidates' names will be replaced with numbers.

"When we review those candidates that are being presented to us, it's going to be a blind analysis," Valenti said. "We're trying to remove all bias, as much as possible."

The board will reduce the number of candidates and bring them for a public interview process April 26, 28 and 29. The timeline has the board conducting final interviews May 5.

"We hope to have this wrapped up in May," Valenti said.

Trustee Michael McVey also serves on the search committee. He thanked the community for participating in the board's superintendent search survey.

"I would just like to thank all the stakeholders and everyone in the community who helped contribute to the superintendent profile that was finally edited down and developed. It was a good addition to the packet and it showed us the kind of person we're looking for in a superintendent," McVey said.