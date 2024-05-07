SOFTBALL: Saline Roars Back to Earn Split With Dexter

Saline split its doubleheader with Dexter Monday to maintain its grip on the SEC Red.

Saline dropped the opener, 4-0, and then roared back to win 16-3 in the second game.

Saline's record is now 12-1 while Dexter is 10-3.

In the opener, Dexter scored two runs in the fourth and two runs in the seventh. Karli Dorr allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking one. The Hornets were limited to four hits - singles by Sydney Hastings, Reese Rupert, Delaney Lee and Ava Stripp.

In the second game, by contrast, the Hornets brought home 16 runners on nine hits. Starting pitcher Izzy Deveau allowed three runs, one earned on five hits. She walked none and struck out three. Saline scored one run in the first and one in the second before breaking loose for six in the third and eight in the fourth.

Lily Evans was 2-for-2 with a double two RBI and two runs. Ashley Malinczak was 1-for-2 with three runs scored. Hastongs was 1-for-3 with two runs, Dorr was 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, Rupert was 2-for-4 with two runs, Clara Cherry was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run.

Saline has an important doubleheader at Chelsea Wednesday with the first game counting in the SEC Red standings.

More News from Saline