COVID-19: No Deaths, 1 Hospitalization in Daily County Data, 20 Cases in Saline's 48176 This Week

There were no new deaths and one hospitalization in COVID-19 data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

237 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 1,145 people have been hospitalized.

The county reported 35 more people testing positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Each Thursday, the county updates positive tests by zip code. There were 20 positive tests in Saline's 48176 zip code since last week's update. Last week there were seven positive tests from the 48176.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County fell to .74 percent. It was at 3.71 percent yesterday. The positive test rate in Michigan fell from 4.69 to 4.44 percent. Michigan reported 2,091 new positive tests - the second day in a row with more than 2,000 positive cases.

The state reported 23 new deaths, 16 of which were identified during a review of vital records. 15,279 people have died with COVID-19.

Hospitalization records show more COVID-19 patients in critical care beds and fewer receiving care with ventilators. There were 236 patients in ICU beds, an increase of 16 since yesterday's report. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell from 102 to 96. There were 15 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and five more believed to be infected.