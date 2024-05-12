BASEBALL: After Winning Series With Dexter, Saline Splits Games Saturday

Saline defeated Dexter, 8-3, Wednesday, to take the rubber match in its three-game series with the Dreadnaughts.

Monday, Dexter scored two runs in the ninth to beat Saline, 3-2, and give Saline its first loss of the season.

Reliever Avery Hayes was the winning pitcher as Saline scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away.

Noah Reeves, who gave up two runs, one earned, in five innings of work as the starter, went 2-for-3 with a run and RBO. Austin Abbate went 2-for-4 with a run and Caleb Helmer went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored. Johnny Arvai went 1-for-33 with a run. Ryder Concannon went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Brandon Wise was 1-for-3 with a run. Colton Tousa and Hayes also drove in runs.

Saline went 1-1 in two games Saturday. Mattawan defeated Saline, 6-4, scoring two runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

Abbate and Tousa each had a single and an RBI. Helmer and Wise each singled and scored. Ian Furlong walked and scored.

Concannon threw a six-hit, complete-game shutout in the 2-0 win over Grand Ledge. Concannon walked 1 and fanned eight. Saline scored in the second and sixth. Tousa singled and scored. Cole Kreuzer also scored. Caleb Helmer went 2-for-3. Reeves and Furlong doubled for the Hornets.

Saline hosts Ann Arbor Huron for a doubleheader Monday.

The Hornets are 23-4.

Saline is 13-1 in the SEC Red and Huron is 1-14.

