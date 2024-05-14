Saline Community Education Offers Middle School Sideline Cheerleading Program

Saline Community Education is offering a middle school sideline cheerleading program. This program teaches beginner and intermediate cheer skills including stunting, tumbling, motions and jumps. Games will be held Tuesday evenings this fall. Cheerleaders will also participate in the Homecoming Parade.

To learn more, attend the informational parent and athlete meeting on May 20th at 5:30 p.m. Reach out to coach Kayla Markle at marklekayla@gmail or coach Alexis Schmidt at anschmi@umich.edu.

To learn more about costs, a summer camp and more, visit this link:

Middle School Sideline Cheer - Saline Community Education (eleyo.com)

