COVID-19: Decline Stalls in Washtenaw County, Hospitalizations Increase This Week

The improving COVID-19 situation in Washtenaw County seems to have stalled.

Each Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly data. Here's what the numbers said this week:

There was one death since last Friday's update, same as the week before.

There were 20 hospitalizations since Friday's update. Last week, there were 10 hospitalizations and there were eight the week before.

259 people tested positive this week, compared to 256 the previous week.

20 people in Saline's 48176 zip code tested positive this week, compared to 17 the week before.

The county's vaccination dashboard showed 4,364 people receiving their first vaccination and 934 people receiving their second shot this week. That compares to 3,593 and 1,122 last week.

In terms of daily data, there were no new deaths found in the COVID-19 data updated by the health department Friday. 237 county residents have died with COVID-19. Two more people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The county reported that 44 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. According to state data, the positivity rate in Washtenaw County increased from .74 to 1.58 percent.

The state's positivity rate increased from 4.44 to 5.29 percent. For the third straight day, there were more than 2,000 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. There were 2,403 people who tested positive. The state reported seven new deaths, bringing the total to 15,736.

Hospitalization data showed the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increasing by 13 to 249 - the highest total since Feb. 15. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators increased by seven to 103. There were 11 pediatric patients with COVID-19.