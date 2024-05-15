Saline Fire Board Hastily Schedules Special Meeting for Wednesday Morning

The Saline Area Fire Board has hastily scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m., Wednesday at Saline City Hall in the conference room.

According to a public notice, the board will consider a request to go into closed session to discuss a written legal opinion of counsel.

The move comes as multiple sources have told The Saline Post that City of Saline Mayor Brian Marl has been quietly campaigning for the ouster of Fire Chief Jason Sperle. Attempts to reach Marl Tuesday were unsuccessful.

