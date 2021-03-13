Nancy Starr Raised Two Sons in Saline While Working Instumental Labs

Nancy E. Starr, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 due to complications from Parkinsons. Nancy was born on November 3, 1940 in Manchester, NH.

Nancy was the daughter of Walter and Charlotte (Clang) Blidberg. She had been a resisdent of Saline from 1968 until 1982 and continued to live in the area.

Nan worked lastly with Instumental Labs as a Lab Technician until her Parkinson diagnosis 25 years ago. She raised two fine boys in Saline while working many jobs which kept her close to her family at Saline schools, Boy Scouts of America, Welcome Wagon, and miscellaneous poster painting projects for the Saline and area functions. She was an exceptional seamstress, artisan, painter, toy and doll maker. She created or assembled the families and friends clothing, toys and wood working projects.

She also made time to have one of her own hobbies of bowling. Later in life, right before her debilitating disease set in, she traveled, did hiking, caving and mountain climbing; always on the go.

Survivors include her son James Valley, Jr. and wife Becky Jo (Guyer), granddaughter Samantha (Valley) and husband Kevin Ross Cody, James Valley and wife Rita of Woodstock IL, sisters Anne Blidberg, Jane (Blidberg) and husband Paul Scarlett of New Hampshire, brothers David Blidberg and wife Elaine of Florida and James Blidberg and wife Nancy of Maine, followed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. Pastor Drexel Morton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at 5:00 P.M. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation and envelopes will be available or on line at the funeral homes webpage. Capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. To sign Nancy’s guestbook, to leave a memory, for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.