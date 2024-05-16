What to do in Saline this weekend: Plant Sales, Concerts, Team Tag Baseball Outing, and More

Here's what we found on our calendar for this weekend!

17 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19

FEATURED EVENTS

Public Forum: Give Your Input on Aging-Services Budget - Fri May 17 12:00 pm

AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services is holding a virtual public hearing at 12 p.m. Friday, May 17, to gather input about the use of federal and state funding earmarked for senior services in the 2025 fiscal year.

The Annual Implementation Plan forum will take feedback on plans for spending $26 million during fiscal year 2025 in the six-county region served by the agency (Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties). Older adults, family caregivers, senior advocates,… [more details]

St. Paul UCC Plant & Bake Sale - Sat May 18 9:00 am

St. Paul United Church of Christ

St. Paul Plant & Bake Sale9:00am - 1:00pm Homemade German Pretzels for sale too! [more details]

Saline New Horizons Band Presents A Spring Concert - Sun May 19 3:00 pm

Saline Middle School

Saline New Horizons Band Presents A Spring Concert, "ENSEMBLE MUSIC"FREE ADMISSION [more details]

One Voice Gospel Choir Spring Concert - Sun May 19 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

One Voice Gospel Choir's Spring Concert will be held Sunday, May 19th at 3p at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline. The group, founded in 1990, will be performing a variety of traditional and contemporary upbeat gospel music. There is no cost of admission, but a free will offering will be taken to support the outreach ministry work of the choir! Refreshments will follow. Come on out and be lifted! [more details]

Other Events

Wildwood Subdivision Garage Sales - Fri May 17 9:00 am

Wildwood Subdivision

Come find some treasures! SUBDIVISION GARAGE SALES: Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM!! Wildwood Subdivision (located off Woodland Drive between Maple Road and Ann Arbor Saline Road). We look forward to seeing you!!! [more details]

The Waterways Subdivision Garage Sale - Fri May 17 9:00 am

The Waterways Subdivision

Fri. and Sat., May 17 & 18 (9 - 4 pm)Many homes participating selling quality items with great bargains to be found. All the usual -- Don't miss this one! [more details]

Michigan Works! Southeast Washtenaw American Job Center Open House - Fri May 17 1:00 pm

Michigan Works! Southeast

Michigan Works! Southeast

Washtenaw American Job Center Open House

Friday May 17th1pm – 4pmVisit our new Washtenaw American Job Center and learn more about the wide range of career seeker and employer support services we offer.

Meet our community partners and attend short information sessions hosted by representatives from HR, Unemployment Insurance Agency, career advisors, and our business services team.

Employers from across Washtenaw County will be in attendance and offering hands-on… [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri May 17 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Acrylic Pour Workshop - Fri May 17 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Embark on a creative adventure where you'll learn the art of acrylic pouring! If you took our first workshop, you can join us again and experience three new techniques! Our workshop offers a hands-on experience where you'll create three 8x8 canvases with the captivating fluid art technique. The 1/2-inch thickness adds a unique dimension to your creations. Choose your colors, let loose, and enjoy the thrill of making something uniquely yours.

Gather your friends and join us in embracing the… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 18 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we will be packed full of vendors! We welcome back Nemeth Orchard for another great summer!The Master Gardeners will be in the info tent answering garden questions and the treasure hunt animal will be the cow!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, fish, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

4-H Horse Association Spring Round Up - Sat May 18 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw County 4-H Horse & Pony Board is throwing our annual Spring Round Up. It doesn’t matter if you’re registered in 4-H or not, you just have to be 19 or under in 4-H years to attend. [more details]

SSTGC Annual Perennial & Plant Sale - Sat May 18 8:00 am

Saline District Library

Return of the annual Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club Plant Sale! Saturday May 18 8am-11am. We will have many plants, but they sell out fast! - Prices are fantastic. We will have Master Gardeners on site to answer your questions.

[more details]

Motorcycle Awareness Ride - Sat May 18 10:00 am

220 W Michigan Ave

We Ride Michigan hosts a group ride to raise awareness for Motorcycle Safety.Donations of $15 include a meal at the end of the ride at 5:30 p.m. at the Saline American Legion, 320 W. Michigan Ave. Call Ann at 734-790-7927. [more details]

Saline Exotic Animal Showcase - Sat May 18 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Join Jackson Reptile Expo for an awesome day filled with amazing animals, supplies, feeders and more!

With over 50 vendors, this is a show you do not want to miss!

No outside pets allowed, service animals welcomed [more details]

Hiring Open House - Sat May 18 11:00 am

Wellers

Drop In any Saturday between 11 am and 1 pm to discuss our summer/fall weekend job openings at Wellers. We cater weddings Friday and Saturdays, May though October. Welcome teenagers 15 to 18 years old . Look forward to meeting you! [more details]

Team Tag Stand Up to Cancer Saline Baseball Doubleheader - Sat May 18 11:00 am

Saline High School Baseball Diamond

Saturday is the Team Tag: Stand Up to Cancer Day for Saline baseball, who plays a doubleheader.The event will honor all cancer fighters, survivors and the brave ones we have lost.Refreshments will be offered.Team Tag is named for former Saline baseball head coach Dave Sontag, who left the job to focus on his battle with cancer. [more details]

