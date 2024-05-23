Newly Named Michigan Celtic Releases Friday Schedule
The Saline Celtic Festival is now known as Michigan Celtic. The festival, born as a celebration of the City of Saline's sister-city relationship with Brecon, Wales, moved to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds grounds after the city and festival ceased its legal partnership.
It festival at the fairground this year on July 12-13 under its new name.
The schedule for Friday July 12 was recently announced:
- 5:00 pm
GATES OPEN
BEER GARDEN OPEN
BODTKER IRONWORKS - Building F
JERIC STUDIOS GLASSWORKS - Building F
IRON BEAR CARVINGS - Building F
VISIT THE CELTIC BREEDS - Building E
- 6:00 pm
HIGHLAND REIGN -Brecon Stage
TIN WHISTLE WORKSHOP - Foyer C-D
BODHRAN WORKSHOP - Foyer D-E
INTERMEDIATE FIDDLE WORKSHOP - Foyer E-F
PARTICIPATORY CONTRA WORKSHOP - Building G
STEP DANCING WORKSHOP - Dublin Stage
SEA SHANTY SING-A-LONG - Killarney Stage
- 7:00 pm
OTTAWA VALLEY STEP DANCE DEMO - Dublin Stage
- 7:30 pm
WHORLED - Brecon Stage
OPEN SESSION (DIMA) - Killarney Stage
- 8:45 pm
MR. PRETTY LEGS - Brecon Stage
- 9:45 pm
STEEL CITY ROVERS - Brecon Stage
- 11:30 pm
RING OF STEEL FIRE SHOW
We'll share the Saturday schedule when it's released.
