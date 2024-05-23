Newly Named Michigan Celtic Releases Friday Schedule

The Saline Celtic Festival is now known as Michigan Celtic. The festival, born as a celebration of the City of Saline's sister-city relationship with Brecon, Wales, moved to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds grounds after the city and festival ceased its legal partnership.

It festival at the fairground this year on July 12-13 under its new name.

The schedule for Friday July 12 was recently announced:

We'll share the Saturday schedule when it's released.

More News from Saline