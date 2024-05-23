What to do in Saline on Memorial Day Weekend

Here's what's happening in Saline on Memorial Day weekend.

12 events this week on our calendar: Saturday, May 25 - Friday, May 31

FEATURED EVENTS

Steak Fry Friday - Fri May 24 5:00 pm

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

5-7pm. Choice of entree: Steak ($25), Salmon ($20), Chicken ($15), cooked on our huge outdoor grill and served with baked beans, green beans, potatoes, mac & cheese, tossed salad, roll, dessert. Children's entree: hotdog or hamburger - $10 for kids 5-12; under 5 free. Open to the public!

Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast - Troop 439 - Mon May 27 8:00 am

Harry's Auto Service

The Memorial Day Breakfast by BSA Troop 439 is back - but it's moving this year due to the Harris Street construction.

The breakfast is at Harry's Auto Service from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. You get you can eat pancakes and two sausages per person.

Cash only.

Memorial Day Parade - Mon May 27 10:00 am

Downtown Saline

The annual Saline Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Saline.The parade launches from Davenport Street this year due to the Harris Street Construction.Following the parade, there is a ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery.The parade marshal is US Army Reserve Maj. General Rodney L. Faulk. He commanded the 785th Military Police Battalion in Iraq and deployed with the 300th Military Police Brigade as chief of staff. He has had four mobilization tours since 2002.He is the main speaker at…

Other Events

Tacos El Panda at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri May 24 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Authentic Mexican Food

Time For Delicious Tacos 🌮

Yumm!

Serving 4pm - 8pm

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 25 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

How can we cram more vendors into our lot? I don't know, but we're gonna try! Stop by for our first food truck in years; Kona Ice, serving up tasty shaved ice treats, alongside tons of great vendors selling everything you need for your meals this week!The crowd favorite, Full Circles, will be playing for us from 10am-noon and the Master Gardeners will continue to answer your gardening queries.The treasure hunt animal will be the walrus!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest…

Library Closed for Memorial Day - Sat May 25 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The library will be closed Saturday, May 25-Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day holiday. We will reopen on Tuesday, May 28 at 9 am.Our drive-thru book return and eLibrary are open 24 hours.

… [more details]

Meet Sci-Fi Author MC Cavanaugh - Sat May 25 1:00 pm

Brewed Awakenings

Stop on Saturday, May 25th to enjoy M.C. who will be sharing his new book "The Eartherians". M.C. will read from his book, share insights into his writing process, sign books, answer questions, and have some sci-fi trivia.

Whether you're a book enthusiast or an aspiring writer, attending can be both inspiring and informative.

KG's African American Grill at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat May 25 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Food Truck specializing in the native cuisine of Africa, specifically Senegal. It is our joy to bring the food of our home to yours.

Library Closed for Memorial Day - Sun May 26 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

The library will be closed Sunday, May 26-Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day holiday. We will reopen on Tuesday, May 28 at 9 am.Our drive-thru book return and eLibrary are open 24 hours.

… [more details]

Library Closed for Memorial Day - Mon May 27 9:00 am

Saline District Library

The library will be closed today, Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day holiday. We will reopen on Tuesday, May 28 at 9 am.Our drive-thru book return and eLibrary are open 24 hours.

[more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: Dinner and a Movie - Tue May 28 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun.

We'll meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Click here to register.

This program is…

Trivia Night: Get Creative - Wed May 29 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

We're getting creative this week: So Anything Goes!

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question…

