Best of Saline's Class of 2024 - Tanith Hohenberger

Tanith Hohenberger is one of the top graduating seniors in the Saline High School class of 2024. Her grades put her in the top five percent of the class.

Hohenberger participated in competitive cheer and earned all-state academic honors for all four years of high school. She twice won the Woody Merchant award for demonstrating sportsmanship, perseverance and commitment throughout the season.

She participated in the SHS Writing Center and presented at the Writing Center's national conference.

Hohenberger will attend the University of Michigan to major in molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

At the Compass Banquet, she honored educator Chelsey Anastasoff.

"She was my eighth-grade science teacher, and she definitely sparked some of my love of science. She's been a great mentor and friend," Hohenberger said.

More News from Saline