Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Tirian Cooper

Tirian Cooper is one of top members of the Saline High School Class of 2024.

Cooper won the Compass Award for being motivated and self-directed. Cooper played in the MSBOA All-State Ensemble as a junior and senior. He was nominated for outstanding soloist twice. At the state festival, he achieved a scored of 99 out of 100.

He will attend Michigan State University and majoring in viola performance. He honored teacher Matthew Briere at the Compass Banquet.

"He shaped where I want to go. He was always very positive and a great teacher," Cooper said.

