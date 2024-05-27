Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Tirian Cooper
Tirian Cooper is one of top members of the Saline High School Class of 2024.
Cooper won the Compass Award for being motivated and self-directed. Cooper played in the MSBOA All-State Ensemble as a junior and senior. He was nominated for outstanding soloist twice. At the state festival, he achieved a scored of 99 out of 100.
He will attend Michigan State University and majoring in viola performance. He honored teacher Matthew Briere at the Compass Banquet.
"He shaped where I want to go. He was always very positive and a great teacher," Cooper said.
