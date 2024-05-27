Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Connor Mitzel

Connor Mitzel is one of the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024.

Mitzel placed in the top five percent of his class in grades. He was a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. He was captain of the varsity soccer team in his junior and senior years. He won three district championships in soccer and made the all-district team three times. And, he reached expert rank in Pokemon Go.

Mitzel will attend the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

At the Compass Banquet, he honored English teacher Madelyn Clark.

"She taught me how to like English. When you grow up not liking English, that's a tall feat," Mitzel said. "She's kind of like my best friend here."

