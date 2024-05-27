Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Michael Bryant

Michael Bryant is one of the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024.

Bryant's grades ranked in the top five percent of the class.

Bryant was a member of the state-champion Ethics Bowl team that took third place in the national competition. He was an American Legion Boys Nation delegate for Michigan. He was president of the Saline High School Key Club.

Bryant will attend the University of Michigan to study International Studies. He hopes to study law.

At the Compass Banquet, he honored educator Madelyn Clark.

"She taught me a lot. She made me a better person and student and she gave me a love for the English language," Bryant said..

