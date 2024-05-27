5-27-2024 10:13pm
Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Bradley Leventhal
Bradley Leventhal is one of the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024.
His grades put him in the top five percent of the class.
Leventhal was an SEC Scholar and a two-year player for the Saline varsity basketball team. He was an AP Scholar with honors.
He will attend the College of William and Mary in Virginia.
At the Compass Banquet, Leventhal chose to honor teacher Leslie Doorlag.
"I had her for two different math classes and I enjoyed both of them. She supported me the whole way," Leventhal said.
