SWIM & DIVE: Records Smashed as Saline Takes Second at SEC Red Meet

Athletes smashed several records as Saline took second in the SEC Red swim and dive meet held Friday and Saturday at Saline High School.

There were 12 events. The swimmers set new SEC Records in five events and new Saline High School pool records in seven events.

Two Hornet relay teams set new SEC and SHS pool records and junior Matthew Adanin broke the pool record in the backstroke. Adanin and Ethan Saunders (100 freestyle) were individual SEC Red champs.

Coach Todd Brunty said his team had a great day.

"We did great considering it's been a long year, a long time since we got to suit up and race," Brunty said. "It was good for them to get that experience, get some good seed times and build some confidence heading into the state meet."

Due to COVID-19, the event was held over two days to reduce the number of athletes congregating. Diving was held Friday and Bedford, Ypsilanti, and Monroe swam Friday. The rest of the teams swam Saturday.

Here are the final standings:

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer 6702. Saline High School 4363. Ann Arbor Skyline 426.54. Ann Arbor Huron 247.55. Temperance-Bedford 2306. Monroe High School 1117. Ypsilanti 24

Saturday began with Matt Adanin, Joshua Brunty, Cooper Osgood and Ethan Saunders setting the pool record and SEC Red record in the 200 medley relay. They broke a 2013 record set by the legendary foursome of David Boland, Joshua Ehrman, Michael Bundas and Adam Whitener.

"It was so exciting. That pool record has been there for eight years now, set by those four guys who had a historic season. For us to come and break that record here at SECs, that's a huge deal," Saunders said. "I think two weeks from now at states we can even drop a second or a second and a half."

The old record pool record was 1:33.89. Adanin, Brunty, Osgood and Saunder swam the race in 1:32.7. Boland, Ehrman, Bundas and Whitener still possess the school record of 1:30.01.

The Hornets and Pioneers had a great race in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Coy, Osgood, Brunty and Saunders won the event in 1:25.31 seconds - .03 seconds faster than Pioneer. Saunders came from behind to take the event for Saline on the last leg. In the process, Saline set another SEC Red and Pool records, breaking the pool record set by Whitener, Boland, Ehrman and Jamie Fisher (1:26.71). The school record still stands at 1:23:92 (Ehrman, Bundas, Whitener and Stefan Koberl).

Saline's other record came in the 100-yard backstroke. Adanin won the event by more than 1.5 seconds in 49.94. He broke Boland's pool record of 51.05, set in 2012. Boland holds the school record of 49.75.

Saline's other SEC title came in the 100-yard freestyle, which Saunders won in 46.61 seconds.

It was a great afternoon for a senior who'd only just returned to action after an injury kept him out of the pool for a couple weeks.

Here were the other top 8 finishes and/or state cuts for Saline: