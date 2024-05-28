Air Force Veteran William Schultz, Husband, Father of 2, Worked for American Airlines

William “Bill” Schultz, age 86, of Milan, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2024.

Bill was born on July 14, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to the late William and Clara (Rhoem) Schultz. On September 24th, 1960 he married Nancy Jean Smith. Bill is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Matthew (Ronda) Schultz of Britton, Michigan, Michael Schultz of Milan, Michigan, grandchildren Brandon Schultz of Manchester, Michigan and Evan Schultz of Britton, Michigan.Bill was preceded in death by his parents William and Clara Schultz, brother Frederick (Janet) Schultz, sister Alice Fry, and sister Janet (Gene) Cobb.

Bill served four years in the Air Force. Following his Honorable Discharge he worked for several aviation companies before settling in for a thirty year career with American Airlines as an Aviation Maintenance Technician.

Following his retirement he continued to enjoy activities including boating and fishing, gardening, and taking care of his home. Bill and Nancy traveled extensively both while he worked and in retirement. Cruises, European destinations, and Alaska were among some of their favorites. He was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, MI.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, May 31st from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. Jim McDougall as Celebrant. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation https://parkinsonsmi.org/ Envelopes will be available at the Church. Burial will take place in the future and will be held in Lake View Cemetery in Quincy, MI. To leave a memory you have of Bill, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

