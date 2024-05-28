Erin Huetteman Wins DAR Good Citizen Award

Erin Huetteman's senior year is brimming with accolades.

The daughter of Joe and Mary Ellen Huetteman, Erin won the Miss Saline Pageant. She was a featured majorette in the Saline High School Marching Band. She won the Saline Youth of the Year Award.

Now, she's been honored with the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. The award recognizes dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Here are some of the ways Huetteman has demonstrated good citizenship:

She was a Link Crew Leader.

She was a state finalist in DECA

She's a member of the SHS Symphonic Band.

She's a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions.

She was captain of the SHS Marching Band's Majorettes.

She was inducted into the National Honor Society and was secretary.

She made the Gold Honor Roll.

She was Student Council President in her senior year.

Huetteman will study marketing at Michigan State University where she will be a featured twirler with the Spartan Marching Band.

