Saline MI
5-29-2024 6:03pm

Mi Zarape Presents The Crossword

CLUES ACROSS CLUES DOWN
1. Fashion accessory 1. Occur
4. Engine additive 2. Show up
7. Small, faint constellation 3. Capital of Taiwan
8. Gives a job 4. Brother or sister
10. Self-righteous person 5. Secret get-togethers
12. Caucasian language 6. Type of tea
13. Surinam toad 8. Where the action is
14. Sino-Soviet block (abbr.) 9. Cast out
16. Former French coin 11. Crime group
17. Levels the score 14. Type of vessel (abbr.)
19. What stage performers do 15. Accept and handle
20. Egyptian Sun god 18. Sacrifice hit
21. Localities 19. One who buys and sells securities simultaneously
25. Spherical body 20. Month
26. Licensed for Wall Street 22. Most thin
27. Perfect 23. Naturally occurring material
29. ItÕs on many peopleÕs heads 24. LukeÕs mentor __-Wan
30. BoxingÕs GOAT 27. Postmodernist Austrian ÒHouseÓ
31. Photo 28. Aquatic salamander
32. Popular HBO show 29. Baseball stat
39. Popular music awards show 31. Beginning military rank
41. Pouch 32. Talk rapidly and unintelligbly
42. Lake in Botswana 33. Paddle
43. Unruly group 34. Caregiver (abbr.)
44. One-fourth 35. Old Irish alphabet
45. Very eager 36. Japanese city
46. Edward __, author and writer 37. In a way, acted
48. Flying insect 38. Things to see
49. Dragged forcibly 39. Nursemaid
50. Thus far 40. Type of tooth
51. Not just ÒplayÓ 44. To be demonstrated
52. Commercials 47. Defunct European group

SOLUTION Below

.

.

.

.

.

