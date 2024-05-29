5-29-2024 6:03pm
Mi Zarape Presents The Crossword
|CLUES ACROSS
|CLUES DOWN
|1. Fashion accessory
|1. Occur
|4. Engine additive
|2. Show up
|7. Small, faint constellation
|3. Capital of Taiwan
|8. Gives a job
|4. Brother or sister
|10. Self-righteous person
|5. Secret get-togethers
|12. Caucasian language
|6. Type of tea
|13. Surinam toad
|8. Where the action is
|14. Sino-Soviet block (abbr.)
|9. Cast out
|16. Former French coin
|11. Crime group
|17. Levels the score
|14. Type of vessel (abbr.)
|19. What stage performers do
|15. Accept and handle
|20. Egyptian Sun god
|18. Sacrifice hit
|21. Localities
|19. One who buys and sells securities simultaneously
|25. Spherical body
|20. Month
|26. Licensed for Wall Street
|22. Most thin
|27. Perfect
|23. Naturally occurring material
|29. ItÕs on many peopleÕs heads
|24. LukeÕs mentor __-Wan
|30. BoxingÕs GOAT
|27. Postmodernist Austrian ÒHouseÓ
|31. Photo
|28. Aquatic salamander
|32. Popular HBO show
|29. Baseball stat
|39. Popular music awards show
|31. Beginning military rank
|41. Pouch
|32. Talk rapidly and unintelligbly
|42. Lake in Botswana
|33. Paddle
|43. Unruly group
|34. Caregiver (abbr.)
|44. One-fourth
|35. Old Irish alphabet
|45. Very eager
|36. Japanese city
|46. Edward __, author and writer
|37. In a way, acted
|48. Flying insect
|38. Things to see
|49. Dragged forcibly
|39. Nursemaid
|50. Thus far
|40. Type of tooth
|51. Not just ÒplayÓ
|44. To be demonstrated
|52. Commercials
|47. Defunct European group
SOLUTION Below
.
.
.
.
.
