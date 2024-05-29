5-29-2024 9:38pm
Saline Main Street Announces Salty Summer Sounds Lineup
Saline Main Street has announced the lineup for the Salty Summer Sounds concert series.
The concert series runs on Thursday nights from June 13-Aug. 15 in downtown Saline. This year, the concert moves from North Ann Arbor Street to a new home in the West Henry Parking Lot (the lot that is home to the Farmers Market).
- June 13 - Rollie Tussing Trio
- June 20 - One Love Reggae Band
- June 27 - Detroit Social Club
- July 11 - Ain't Dead Yet
- July 18 - Downriver Dan
- July 15 - Saline Fiddlers
- Aug. 1 - Judy Baker Band
- Aug. 8 - Kari Holmes
- Aug. 15 - Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center presents Geezer, A2Zed, and Brinlee Way
Genthe Automotive is the presenting sponsor of the series.
More News from Saline
- Saline Rec Center Hosts Carnival This Weekend The Saline Rec Center hosts the Saline Community Carnival Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024: Angelina Sanna Angelina Sanna is one of the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024.