Saline Main Street Announces Salty Summer Sounds Lineup

Saline Main Street has announced the lineup for the Salty Summer Sounds concert series.

The concert series runs on Thursday nights from June 13-Aug. 15 in downtown Saline. This year, the concert moves from North Ann Arbor Street to a new home in the West Henry Parking Lot (the lot that is home to the Farmers Market).

June 13 - Rollie Tussing Trio

June 20 - One Love Reggae Band

June 27 - Detroit Social Club

July 11 - Ain't Dead Yet

July 18 - Downriver Dan

July 15 - Saline Fiddlers

Aug. 1 - Judy Baker Band

Aug. 8 - Kari Holmes

Aug. 15 - Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center presents Geezer, A2Zed, and Brinlee Way

Genthe Automotive is the presenting sponsor of the series.

More News from Saline