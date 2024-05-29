Saline MI
5-29-2024 9:38pm

Saline Main Street Announces Salty Summer Sounds Lineup

Saline Main Street has announced the lineup for the Salty Summer Sounds concert series.

The concert series runs on Thursday nights from June 13-Aug. 15 in downtown Saline. This year, the concert moves from North Ann Arbor Street to a new home in the West Henry Parking Lot (the lot that is home to the Farmers Market).

  • June 13 - Rollie Tussing Trio
  • June 20 - One Love Reggae Band
  • June 27 - Detroit Social Club
  • July 11 - Ain't Dead Yet
  • July 18 - Downriver Dan
  • July 15 - Saline Fiddlers
  • Aug. 1 - Judy Baker Band
  • Aug. 8 - Kari Holmes
  • Aug. 15 - Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center presents Geezer, A2Zed, and Brinlee Way

Genthe Automotive is the presenting sponsor of the series.

