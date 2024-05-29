Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024: Laney Miller

Laney Miller is among the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024.

She was awarded the Compass Award as an ethical and responsible citizen.

Miller won an award for Leadership from Dance Alliance, she's an LA Dance company member.

She is an executive council member of the Connecting Club. In the student council, she is the secretary for the senior class. Academically, she's also earned placement on the Gold Honor Roll.

Miller will attend Western Michigan University.

Miller chose to honor teacher Trish Fair at the Compass Awards banquet.

"Thank you, Miss Fair for your guidance, support and being a mentor," Miller said.

