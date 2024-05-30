Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024: Alex Liu

Saline High School's Alex Liu is one of the top students in the Class of 2024. Liu was honored at the Compass Banquet Awards ceremony for having grades in the top five percent of the class.

Liu was captain of the Saline varsity tennis team and won the SEC All Academic Award. He won first place in the 2022 Science Olympiad of Michigan for experimental design in a gravity vehicle.

Liu will study computer engineering at the University of Michigan.

At the Compass Awards banquet, Liu chose to honor teacher Blake Foster, who taught computer science.

"That was the class that led me to where I am today," Liu said. "Other than that, he was the guy I could chat with after lunch. He's an amazing person."

