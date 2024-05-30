Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024: Pedro Lorenzo deVilhena Brandao

Pedro Lorenzo deVilhena Brandao is one of the top members of the Saline High School Class of 2024.

Brandao was honored at the Compass Award Banquet for having grades in the top five percent of the class.

Brandao is President of the Culture Appreciation Club and Secretary of the National Honor Society. He was the Lt. Governor at Michigan Boys State. He also played for the Saline varsity tennis team. Brandao achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Brandao will attend the University of Michigan.

At the awards banquet, Brandao chose to honor teacher Blake Foster.

"I have a lot of favorite teachers at the high school, but he made me want to choose computer science," Brandao said. "You really inspired me."

