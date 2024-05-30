Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024: Angelina Sanna

Angelina Sanna is one of the top students in the Saline High School Class of 2024. Sanna was honored at the recent Compass Awards banquet for having grades ranking in the top five percent of the class.

Sanna captained the always-strong Saline varsity swim and dive team, earning three all-state honors. She co-founded the "Her Voice" club.

Sanna will continue her studies at Carnegie Mellon University.

At the Compass Awards Banquet, Sanna chose to enter teacher Blake Foster.

"As a junior, I didn't know what I wanted to do. But thanks to Mr. Foster, I have not only figured that out, I've taken a year-long course at Carnegie Mellon," Sanna said. "So thank you, Mr. Foster, for inspiring me and always joking around.

