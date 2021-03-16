Saline City Council Postpones Action On Proposal to Close Ann Arbor Street for Outdoor Seating

Saline City Council postponed taking action on City Manager Colleen O'Toole's recommendation to close South Ann Arbor Street for outdoor dining from April 30 through Nov. 1.

Several council members expressed concern with the duration of the proposal.

Mayor Brian Marl, realizing the proposal would not pass, directed city staff to explore some of the council's concerns. He said he hoped the council could come to an agreement at its April meeting.

"I think it is in the business owners' interest and Main Street's interest to develop consensus on this issue so there's certainty moving forward," Mayor Brian Marl said. "We do need to be in a position where we are willing to offer some additional support and assistance to our downtown property owners - especially our restaurants. This has been devastating for them and their survival is in the community's interest."

Council voted 7-0 to pass Marl's motion to postpone action until April 5.

Marl outlined several issues for staff to explore, including:

A community survey.

The duration of the closure.

Evaluation of traffic impact.

The development of a free gathering space for use by people who aren't patronizing the restaurants.

City Manager O'Toole said she planned to develop a community survey that will be shared in the coming days.

The proposal called for something similar to last year's "umbrella square." In a memo to the council, O'Toole noted a key difference. Last year's outdoor dining area was opened as a recovery zone. That designation functions in a new way after April 30 because the state is eliminating the limited-service area liquor permit. Instead, individual restaurants would be responsible for securing liquor licenses through the state.

O'Toole's proposal came after consultation with Saline Main Street and the Community Recruitment and Retention Team. Among other things, the proposal includes:

Closed April 30-Nov. 1.

Hours of operation would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Businesses would have to submit a permit application with the city.

Reinstatement of the curbside pickup and loading zone designations.

City responsibility for the cost of barricades for the district.

Holli Andrews, Executive Director of Saline Main Street, said downtown businesses - particularly businesses - need the city's support.

"We know we've lost hundreds of jobs this winter. Restaurants are desperately in arrears with rent and their bills. They are drastically behind where they need to be," Andrews told the council. "We are hoping this outdoor closure, which was highly successful last year, will be able to do that again."

Andrews said representatives from several local businesses support the proposal, including Carrigan Cafe, Brecon Grille, Cobblestone Rose, Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, Mod Squad Salon, Smokehouse 52, Earth Elements, Dan's Downtown Tavern, Salt Springs Brewery, Praxis Properties and Hartman Insurance.

Not all businesses are on board. During public comment, Marty Flint, owner of Excalibur Barber Shop on South Ann Arbor Street, opposed the plan.

"Closing the street down is going to hurt my business a lot," Flint said.

Flint asked how many signatures would be required in a petition drive to block the proposal.

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco said he appreciated Andrews' plea to the council. But, he said, the COVID-19 conditions are changing.

"With all fairness, we are turning a corner with the pandemic. Vaccines are going to be made abundantly available," Dell'Orco said. "I would expect that by July, we are going to be in a position where we can return to some semblance of normalcy."

Dell'Orco said the city needs to consider the businesses that would be negatively impacted by the road closure. Dell'Orco said the duration of the proposal, from the end of April until Nov. 1, was too long.

Dell'Orco suggested a community survey.

Councillor Janet Dillon echoed Dell'Orco's point about the duration of the closure. Dillon said she'd be more in favor of a public space not controlled by the restaurants.

"A place where, if I want to bring a sandwich from the Cheese Shop, I can go into that area and eat my sandwich and listen to music," Dillon said.

Dillon said she'd like to see data that shows how the road closure impacts traffic in nearby neighborhoods.

Councillors Dillon and Dean Girbach voiced concerns about how the road closure affects school bus routes and safety.

Girbach said that rather than all-week closure, South Ann Arbor Street should only be closed Thursday-Sunday.

Girbach also asked if there were other construction projects in the area that might make a road closure problematic.

During public comment, Mary Hess said nine months was a long time and suggested it would be smarter to grant three months and then reassess.

"It appears things are getting better," Hess said.