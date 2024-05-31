Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Eva Cueto

Eva Cueto is one of the top members of the Saline High School class of 2024.

At the Compass Award Banquet, Cueto was honored for having grades in the top five percent of the class.

Cueto was also one of the captains of the Saline High School varsity tennis team. She was second in the tennis regionals in 2022 and 2023 and made the state finals in 2022. Cueto is also the co-president of Saline Students Against Racism. She's also a varsity debater for the Saline High School debate team, twice representing the State of Michigan at the NSDA and placing third in the state finals in 2023.

Cueto is an inventory analyst and digital marketing assistant for a local company. She's also been an assistant tennis coach at Saline Middle School for three years.

Cueto will attend the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

At the Compass Awards banquet, each award winner honors an influential educator. Cueto chose to honor teacher Jason Gumenick.

"Last year, every time I would walk into the classroom, I'd ask him about something I saw on the news and he'd talk to me about it for 20 minutes. I've never had a teacher where I feel like I can have a long conversation about anything," Cueto said. "Mr. Gumenick made me feel like I could say what I wanted to say and have those feelings and it was really important."

