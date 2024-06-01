Best of Saline High School's Class of 2024 - Nora McGillicuddy

Nora McGillicuddy is one of the top students of the Saline High School class of 2024. She was honored with a medal at the Compass Awards Banquet for having grades in the top five percent of her class.

Not only that, she earned the SEC All Academic Award for being in the top five students of Saline based on GPA and SAT score.

She's earned the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.

McGillicuddy competed for the Saline swim and dive team for all four years of high school. She was a captain in her senior year. She's also a four-year athlete for the track and field team.

She was also a recipient of the region's merit scholarship from the University of Michigan, where she will study biology on a pre-med track.

At the Compass Awards, each student recognizes one influential educator. She chose teacher Astrid Leese.

"I first met her in sixth grade and I've been lucky enough to have multiple Spanish classes with her since then," McGillicuddy said. "Senora is not only a great educator, but also one of my biggest supporters. While high school hasn't always been easy Senora has always been there to look out for me and I really appreciate her."

