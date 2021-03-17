COVID-19: No New Deaths or Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths or hospitalizations found in COVID-19 data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 238 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

The health department reported 68 more positive tests. State data shows the positive test rate rising to 2.9 percent after five straight days below two percent in Washtenaw County.

The health department updated its vaccination data to show 23,421 people have received their first shot, an increase of 3,011, and 2,708 people have received their second shot, an increase of 2,708.

The positive test rate in Michigan rose to 8.61 percent, the highest it's been since Jan. 7. Michigan reported 2,048 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. The state reported 27 new deaths, including six found during a review of vital records. 15,810 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19.

Hospitalization data showed three fewer patients in critical care beds. 273 COVID-19 patients were in critical care beds and 110 patients were receiving treatment with ventilators, five fewer patients than yesterday. The state also recorded 14 pediatric patients with COVID-19.