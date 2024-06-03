Chris Boulter Retires from Saline Police Department after 25 Years

Chris Boulter, who has been associated with the Saline Police Department since he was 14, has retired from the force.

Boulter began his law enforcement career with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department but moved to the Saline Police Department after one year. He's retiring after 25 years in the profession.

Even before becoming a police officer, as a Saline High School student, Boulter was a member of the department's cadets program - which he later oversaw.

Boulter retires with the rank of sergeant.

He was honored by Chief Marlene Radzik, Deputy Chief Andrew Hartwig and Saline City Council Monday.

"I just want to thank all of the citizens. I'm truly humbled by the gratitude from all the citizens over the years," Boulter said. "This really is a great community. Saline really is home. It's a great place to be. I'm just very thankful that over the years they have supported the police department and I hope we can continue to see that support."

Deputy Chief Hartwig noted the rarity of someone serving the department for 25 years.

"The city should be grateful for having a long-term, dedicated employee like that. During those many years you've gained a lot of knowledge and taken on a lot of responsibilities," Hartwig said. "We are grateful for your efforts and your willingness to share your knowledge with the next generation of leaders."

Boulter was presented with a shadow box displaying his badges and other keepsakes from his career.

Mayor Brian Marl read and presented Boulter with a proclamation detailing his career.

"On behalf of the City of Saline, City Council and the citizens I do hereby thank Chris Boulter on his long and dedicated service and outstanding performance to the City of Saline and the Saline Police Department with sincere best wishes for a long and enjoyable retirement," Marl read.

Boulter will spend more time on a business he helped launch called PD Home Exteriors. The business is located at Mills Road and Michigan Avenue in the old Saline Area Social Service building. Click here for more.

