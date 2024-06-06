What to do in Saline this weekend: Softball Regional, Gemini Concert, Food Trucks and More

Post your events to our free community calendar to be featured.

...

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 7 - Sunday, Jun 9

Ya'ssoo Greek Festival of Ann Arbor - Fri Jun 7 11:00 am

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

Opa! It's Ann Arbor's "Ya'ssoo Greek Festival" time--June 7, 8, 9! Come and enjoy a weekend of Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, dance performances by church youth/young adults, live music by Enigma, bookstore, tours of Byzantine-style church, raffle grand prize trip to Greece for two, daily raffle prizes donated by area businesses, and much more! Free parking and shuttle from Knox Presbyterian Church 1/2 mile from St. Nicholas. Additional details at www.annarborgreekfestival.org

June 7,… [more details]

Gemini Concert - Fri Jun 7 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Start your summer vacation at the library with a highly interactive musical show for children and families, featuring Gemini.

Ages 0-12. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Sound Bath - Fri Jun 7 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation. In this time of sound bath, Rob will play singing bowls, gongs, and more with the intention of washing you with the sounds that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who request them… [more details]

Adrian Symphony Orchestra Concert: "Heartache Tonight" - Fri Jun 7 7:30 pm

Dawson Auditorium, Adrian College

Heartache Tonight Concert

Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Celebrate the beginning of summer with some of the greatest hits of classic rock. From "Hotel California" to "Desperado" to "Take it Easy" and "Take it to the Limit," you will be amazed at how many fantastic hit songs will be featured in this rocking tribute concert.

CASH BAR in the lobby opens at 6:30 PM and remains open through intermission and after the concert.

To learn more about the concert, head to our website.

… [more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Jun 8 8:00 am

Downtown Saline

Music returns to the market with Kevin Brown from 10am-noon, playing folk and rock hits.

The Master Gardeners will be in the info tent to answer all your plant questions.

The treasure hunt animal will be the kitty this week! [more details]

Saline Softball Regional SF - Sat Jun 8 10:00 am

Saline High School Softball Field

Saline softball continues its post-season run with a game against South Lyon in the regional tournament at Saline. With a win, Saline plays Northville or Ypsilanti Lincoln at 2 p.m. at Saline. [more details]

BINGO for Books - Sat Jun 8 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Enjoy an hour of playing BINGO with friends. Every BINGO wins the player a prize book!

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

[more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Jun 8 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

