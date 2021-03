The Saline wrestling team captured their 11th straight district title, defeating Belleville, 38-31, and Ypsilanti, 66-8.

The Hornets improved their record to 19-1.

The Hornets advanced to the regional tournament March 24. They'll open against Dexter.

Brent Marvin, Ethan Malinczak, Jaden Malinczak, Brett Thornell, Caden Jarvey and Kyle Barbarino all went 2-0.