COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 19 Hospitalizations and More People Testing Positive in Washtenaw County This Week

A weekly review of Washtenaw County Health Department COVID-19 data shows an increasing number of positive tests.

Each Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly data. Here is what we saw this week:

There were two deaths, compared to one last week and one the week before.

There were 19 hospitalizations, compared to 20 last week and 10 the week before.

There were 440 cases, compared to 259 last week and 256 the week before.

There were 22 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 20 last week and seven the week before.

The positive test rate was at 3.18 percent to finish the week, compared to 1.58 percent to finish last week.

3,011 people received their first vaccination this week, compared to 4,364 last week. 2,708 people received their second shot this week, compared to 934 last week.

In daily data, there was one new death in Washtenaw County, bringing the total to 239. There were three hospitalizations and 70 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The positive test rate increased from 1.55 to 3.18 percent in Washtenaw County.

The State of Michigan's positive test rate increased to 7.3 percent from 6.19 percent. Michigan reported 3,730 people tested positive, the highest daily increase in 10 weeks. Michigan reported 15 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 15,850.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan's critical care beds increased by nine to 294. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell by four to 105. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by two to 14.