The Saline junior varsity girls' basketball team finished their season Thursday with a win to go an undefeated 14-0 during the season. The Hornets were coached by Sam Hotopp.

Below is the roster of the unbeaten squad.

Bailey Burt

Kailee Cahill

Clara Cherry

Lindsey Clarke

Hadley Griffin

Anna Hesse

Autumn Larsen

Delaney Lee

Samantha Mahalick

Payton Maloney

AislinnMcPeek

Cazzi Smith