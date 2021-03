The Saline JV boys' basketball defeated Jackson Parma Western Friday to finish the season at 13-0. (Read Steve Sheldon's report here).

The undefeated Hornets were coached by Jason Pickett.

Below is Saline's roster.

Garrett Baldwin

Riley Behrman

Wynter Burnett

CJ Carr

Anthony Curcione

Zachary Fidh

Andrew Harding

Roman Laurio

Dylan Mesman

Samuel Miller

Raphael Morozowski

Jackson Muir

Matthew Walper