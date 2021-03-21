3-21-2021 12:23am
BASKETBALL: Saline Wins Final Regular Season Game to Clinch Sole Possession of SEC Red
ANN ARBOR - The Saline varsity girls basketball team wrapped up a tremendous regular season, defeating Skyline, 58-22, Saturday at Skyline High School.
Saline clinched sole possession of the SEC Red Crown, going 13-1. Pioneer was second at 11-2 and Bedford, the only team to beat Saline, went 11-3.
Saline was 15-1 overall.
The Hornets open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, facing either Huron or Lincoln in the district semifinal. Belleville, Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor Pioneer are on the side of the bracket.
Here are the stats from Saturday's game:
- Ella Stemmer - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists
- Sophie Canen - 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assistsReggie Duerst - 8 points
- Brielle Eugeni - 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
- Natalie Sweetland - 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
- Mallory Bohl - 4 points, 6 rebounds
- Payton Maloney - 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
- Taylor Kangas- 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
- Ella Dean - 2 points
- Hadley Griffin - 2 points, 2 assists, 1 steal
- Emily Wilczynski- 5 steals
- Beth Ann Ford - 8 rebounds
- Kate Stemmer - 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists
|Team
|Conf
|Ovr
|Saline
|13-1
|15-1
|Pioneer
|11-2
|11-2
|Bedford
|11-3
|14-4
|Monroe
|7-7
|7-9
|Ypsi Comm
|6-7
|6-7
|Huron
|2-11
|2-11
|Skyline
|2-11
|2-13
|Lincoln
|2-12
|2-12