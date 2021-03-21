Saline MI
3-21-2021 12:23am

BASKETBALL: Saline Wins Final Regular Season Game to Clinch Sole Possession of SEC Red

ANN ARBOR - The Saline varsity girls basketball team wrapped up a tremendous regular season, defeating Skyline, 58-22, Saturday at Skyline High School.

Saline clinched sole possession of the SEC Red Crown, going 13-1. Pioneer was second at 11-2 and Bedford, the only team to beat Saline, went 11-3. 

Saline was 15-1 overall.

The Hornets open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, facing either Huron or Lincoln in the district semifinal.  Belleville, Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor Pioneer are on the side of the bracket.

Here are the stats from Saturday's game:

  • Ella Stemmer - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists
  • Sophie Canen - 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assistsReggie Duerst - 8 points
  • Brielle Eugeni - 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
  • Natalie Sweetland - 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
  • Mallory Bohl - 4 points, 6 rebounds
  • Payton Maloney - 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
  • Taylor Kangas- 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
  • Ella Dean - 2 points
  • Hadley Griffin - 2 points, 2 assists, 1 steal
  • Emily Wilczynski- 5 steals
  • Beth Ann Ford - 8 rebounds
  • Kate Stemmer - 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists
Team Conf Ovr
Saline 13-1 15-1
Pioneer 11-2 11-2
Bedford 11-3 14-4
Monroe 7-7 7-9
Ypsi Comm 6-7 6-7
Huron 2-11 2-11
Skyline 2-11 2-13
Lincoln 2-12 2-12
