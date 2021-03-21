BASKETBALL: Saline Wins Final Regular Season Game to Clinch Sole Possession of SEC Red

ANN ARBOR - The Saline varsity girls basketball team wrapped up a tremendous regular season, defeating Skyline, 58-22, Saturday at Skyline High School.

Saline clinched sole possession of the SEC Red Crown, going 13-1. Pioneer was second at 11-2 and Bedford, the only team to beat Saline, went 11-3.

Saline was 15-1 overall.

The Hornets open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, facing either Huron or Lincoln in the district semifinal. Belleville, Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor Pioneer are on the side of the bracket.

Here are the stats from Saturday's game:

Ella Stemmer - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists

Sophie Canen - 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assistsReggie Duerst - 8 points

Brielle Eugeni - 6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Natalie Sweetland - 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Mallory Bohl - 4 points, 6 rebounds

Payton Maloney - 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Taylor Kangas- 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Ella Dean - 2 points

Hadley Griffin - 2 points, 2 assists, 1 steal

Emily Wilczynski- 5 steals

Beth Ann Ford - 8 rebounds

Kate Stemmer - 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists