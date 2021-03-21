Keith Brososky, Father of 2, Was a Veteran of the United States Army

Keith E. Brososky, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home with his best friend and wife by his side. He was born on February 14, 1931 in Antwerp, OH, the son of Wilbur F. and Wavena M. (Longberry) Brososky.

He was married to Ruth Faust who preceded him in death. Together they had two children; Kim Miller and Jeff Brososky, who preceded him in death. Later, on December 16, 1994, Keith married Annamarie “Marianne” (Hilsheimer) Brososky and she survives.

Other survivors include his stepdaughter Christine (Greg) Blossom, daughter-in-law Diane Dotson, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews including a special niece Nicole (Pascal) Schmerker and their two children in Germany. He was preceded in death by his brothers Dennis Brososky, Charles (Jeanne) Brososky, his sister Glennis (Gauntlett) Brososky, and his stepson Douglas Dotson.

He was a member of the United States Army. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Keith’s name may be made to Arbor Hospice. To leave a memory you have of Keith or to sign his guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.