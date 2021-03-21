Fair Convention Award Saline Community Fair's Kevin Ernst, Lee Blumenauer and Donna Jedele

The 136th Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (MAFE) convention was held virtually this year. During the convention, outstanding individuals were recognized for their service to their communities, fairs, and the state.

One of the awards given was the MAFE Heritage Award, which highlights a volunteer's commitment to their fair for more than a decade.

The Saline Community Fair is proud to announce one of the award winners this year was Kevin Ernst. Kevin has been involved with the Saline Community Fair for more than 33 years. As a youth, he exhibited at the fair, and as a member of the Future Farmers of America, he helped set up the fairgrounds for exhibits and events. After graduating, he became a member of the Fair Board and has been a dedicated member since that time. He served as the Vice President for one year and the President for 18 years. He has worked with all aspects of the fair, and his leadership style, management skills, and open mind have helped the fair to be successful. He has the admirable ability to resolve an issue with a level head and warm heart.

Kevin also served as a county 4-H Volunteer, and volunteered with the Manchester Pig Club and Lamb Club as a parent for 10 years. Additionally, Kevin was instrumental in organizing the first Washtenaw County Livestock Showcase that brought together youth from local fairs to show their animals in a one-day show and go format. They were able to show 90 animals including beef, sheep, and swine.

Another award presented during the MAFE convention was the Volunteer of the Year Award. This award provides an opportunity for volunteers, both youth and adults, to be recognized for going above and beyond for their fair during the past year.

MAFE recognized Lee Blumenauer as the Youth Volunteer of the Year for Zone 2, which represents all of Southeast Michigan. Lee has been involved with the Saline Community fair for many years, where he has helped his family with the Floriculture department. He has also assisted in different areas of the fair, such as delivering fair information to sponsors, helping with Senior Citizens day and the Car and Tractor show, and making ice cream with the participants at the Touch a Truck event.

Lee was selected as one of four 2019 - 2020 Saline Fair Ambassadors. As such, Lee attended the 2020 Fair Board meetings where he provided insight and input to the Fair Board. When the 4-H Youth Show announced it was going virtual, the Saline Community Fair formed a committee to explore how they could include 4-H exhibitors at the fair since it is later in the year compared to other local fairs. Soon after the committee was formed, the Saline Community Fair was cancelled due to COVID-19, and they joined forces with the Chelsea Community Fair and the Manchester Community Fair. The three fairs announced plans to host an open youth livestock show for Washtenaw County during the time that the youth show would normally be held. Lee was the only youth member of the Washtenaw County Youth Showcase committee, where he played an integral role in planning and organizing the show. He attended all of the meetings, created the show flyers, promoted the show, and recruited the exhibitors.

The Saline Community Fair is proud to announce that Donna Jedele was selected as this year's Adult Volunteer of the Year for Zone 2. Donna serves as the liaison between the Saline Community Fair and The Saline Junior Livestock Association. With COVID-19 restrictions placed on fairs this year, Donna worked hard to plan a virtual auction for the Junior Livestock exhibitors, and worked with Sheridan Auction Services, who hosted the auction. She coordinated and implemented the online event with the exhibitors who had raised beef, steer, dairy feeder, hogs, and lambs. Donna managed the collection of all the data needed for the auction, and then processed the financials at the end. Due to Donna's commitment, the youth were able to have a successful sale of their livestock.The Saline Community Fair is grateful for all of its volunteers and is looking forward to a successful fair in 2021! Mark your calendars for our fair dates, September 1 - 5, at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.