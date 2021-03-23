COVID-19: 1 Death Since Friday in Washtenaw County, 2 Cases Among Staff at Local Care Homes, Quarantines Down at Saline Schools

Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 240 residents with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.

Four more people were hospitalized, including one since Sunday morning. The county also reported 267 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 since Friday, including 83 since Monday. The positive test rate in Washtenaw County was 2.69 percent, down from 3.18 percent on Friday.

The weekly Saline Area Schools COVID-19 update showed an improving situation. There were no new positive cases in the district. Quarantines (26 students and two staff) were down from 42 last week to 28 this week.

Local care homes saw COVID-19 cases for the first time since January. EHM Senior Solutions and Storypoint each had one staff member test positive. There were no new cases among residents at either facility. There were no new cases at Linden Square.

The positive test rate in Michigan climbed to 9.62 percent in Michigan, up from 7.3 percent Friday. Michigan reported 4,801 new positive tests since Saturday. There were six new deaths in Michigan, bringing the total to 15,903.

Hospitalization data showed the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increasing from 294 on Friday to 330 Monday. There were 115 COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators, up from 105 on Friday. There were 25 pediatric patients with COVID-19.