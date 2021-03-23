Tree Removal Will Impact Traffic in Lodi Township Starting Wednesday

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, a contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin to remove selected trees along Zeeb Road between Pleasant Lake and Ellsworth roads and at the intersection of Zeeb and Pleasant Lake roads in Lodi Township Zeeb Road will be open to local traffic only. The westbound lane of Pleasant Lake Road will be temporarily closed at the intersection. WCRC encourages other motorists and emergency services to use an alternate route if possible. This work is expected to take approximately 4 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.