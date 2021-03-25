COVID-19: 1 Death, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The 241st Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Wednesday. The daily data update also showed five people were hospitalized and 57 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The positivity rate in Washtenaw County climbed from 3.71 to 4.19 percent, according to state data. Statewide, the positivity rate fell from 12.03 percent to 11.31 percent.

Michigan reported 16 people died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 15,935. The state reported 4,454 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Updated statewide hospitalization data showed yet another increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care. There were 375 patients in critical care, up by 19 since yesterday. This number was at 186 on Feb. 25.

There were 136 patients receiving care with ventilators, up by 13 since yesterday. There were 22 pediatric patients with COVID-19.