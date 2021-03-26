COVID-19: Hospitalizations and Positives Rise in Washtenaw County This Week

Washtenaw County's COVID-19 numbers aren't rising as fast as they are in Michigan, but they're rising.

Each Friday, The Saline Post reviews COVID-19 data provided by the Washtenaw County Health Department and the state.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/washtenaw-covid-19-stats-1hxr4zxp7jzg56y?live -->

Here's what we saw this week:

There were two deaths in Washtenaw County, the same as last week. There was one death the previous week.

There were 27 hospitalizations this week, compared to 19 last week and 20 the week prior.

There were 585 new positive tests, compared to 440 last week and 259 the week before.

There were 32 positives from Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 22 last week and 20 the week before.

The positive test rate in Washtenaw County finished the week at 2.92 percent, compared to 3.18 percent last week, and 1.58 percent the week before.

In the Washtenaw daily report, there were no new deaths, leaving the total at 242. Five more people were hospitalized and there were 133 new positives.

The positive test rate rose from 2.86 percent to 2.92 percent. State data showed the state's positive test rate climbing to 10.59 percent from 9.83 percent.

The state reported 5,030 new positive tests. There were 20 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the total to 16,004 in Michigan.

In Michigan's hospitals, critical care COVID-19 patients increased by 15 to 394 while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by three to 142. There were 18 pediatric patients with COVID-19, an increase of three since last yesterday's update.