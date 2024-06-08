Saline Farmers Market Offers Seasonal Produce, Programs and More

Attention, Saline! It’s strawberry season! And asparagus season! And rhubarb season!

Saline Farmers Market is supplying the community with a variety of locally sourced products every Saturday morning from 8AM to 12PM at 100 S. Ann Arbor Street, lot number four.

This Saturday, the Master Gardeners were available to answer residents’ questions. Visitors to the market were also able to hear the music of Kevin Brown as they strolled through the vendor’s booths.

Children were encouraged to hunt for the turtle, this week’s animal, among the displays. Sidewalk chalk and chalk stencils were available for any budding artists.

“We have a really great balance this year. We’ve got tons of programming. Free learning, free music. It’s really great,” said Dana Turner-Queen, market manager.

“Today, we have, for the first time, Maniacal Mead. They are a honey wine vendor. This will be our first time having alcohol sales here, which has been approved by the police. They are wonderful, and we are very excited to have them.”

Jeff Frasier, co-owner of Maniacal Mead Company of Ypsilanti, was on hand to pass out samples and answer questions.

“We are selling honey wine, also known as mead,” Frasier said. “ We are offering free samples. You can try anything before you buy it.”

Mary Stachlewitz, owner of Lavender and Grace Farms in Manchester, was selling her fragrant products.

“We have six acres of lavender fields and perennials, and we sell all kinds of lavender products. This market is one of our favorite markets,” she said.

“We’ve done this for approximately five years now, and it is just really supported by its community. We do four markets, and this is one of the best,” Stachlewitz said.

Mike Prochaska and family were offering quarts of strawberries, along with a variety of produce and flowers.

“We are Prochaska Farms. We are here every week, from the start of the market to the end of the market. We sell seasonal produce and seasonal flowers. We are located in Tecumseh, and I think this will be our twenty-first year.”

Shoppers were able to choose from a variety of products, including locally raised meats, honeys, baked goods, cheeses, and produce, as well as hand crafted items.

Karen Tuttle, the vice chair of Saline Arts and Culture Committee, was promoting Jazz in the Park, a free community event that will take place on Saturday, July 20th from 2PM to 8PM at Mill Pond park.

“Bring your own chairs. There are going to be food trucks and some wonderful bands,” Tuttle said. “A lot of people will be playing wonderful music. It’s just an afternoon to hang out, listen to music, sit in the park, enjoy the river, and just have a good day.”

For information on each week’s vendors and activities, follow Saline Farmers Market’s Facebook page or visit cityofsaline.org/farmersmarket.

