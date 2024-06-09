What to do in Saline This Week

School's out. What's going on in Saline this week?

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jun 11 - Monday, Jun 17

FEATURED EVENTS

OPEN HOUSE 205 RUSSELL ST SALINE - Sun Jun 16 1:00 am

SALINE

$350,000 Your next home is on Russell Street! This charming home has been lovingly maintained and thoughtfully upgraded, with recent enhancements including hardwood floor installation, a new sump pump, and a roof replacement, all in 2019. The exterior received a fresh coat of paint along with new landscaping to enhance curb appeal, while a new furnace and air conditioning system keep everyone comfortable all year long.The inviting back screened-in porch and patio offer a private sanctuary… [more details]

OPEN HOUSE:101 JOANN TRAIL SALINE - Sun Jun 16 1:00 pm

SALINE

$420,000 • Just enough time to relax and savor the scenic countryside views! Just 5 miles from the 4 corners of downtown Saline. This newly constructed ranch offers 1608 sq ft of living space in the charming town of Bridgewater, with township taxes and Saline Schools. The spacious great room opens to a beautiful, bright kitchen with upgraded Kraft Maid cabinetry, quartz countertops, and luxurious laminate flooring, pet friendly. 3-car attached garage and a full basement for ample storage… [more details]

Other Events

Teen Take-n-Make Crafts: Rainbow Banner - Mon Jun 10 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make a Rainbow Banner.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Music & Movement - Mon Jun 10 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Time to shake, shake, shake your sillies out! A fun program for preschool-age children and their caregivers to wiggle, sing, and more.

Ages 2-5 with an adult caregiver. Click here to… [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Jun 10 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.Registration is for all events in the series: June 10, June 17, June 24, and July 1.

This 4-week class series will take… [more details]

Bright Star Theatre - Mon Jun 10 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Bright Start Touring Theatre will bring its national touring show to the library for a delightful performance.

Ages 5-12. Click here to register.

… [more details]

Sex Education Advisory Board Public Hearing 1 - Mon Jun 10 6:00 pm

Liberty School

The Saline Area Schools Sex Education Advisory Board holds a public hearing to review and present recommendations of the sex education curriculum to the community. [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Jun 10 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while… [more details]

FREE Women's Health Workshop - Mon Jun 10 7:00 pm

Liberty School

YOUR Journey YOUR WayWomen 30+ Lets have some Real Conversations, Facts and Solutions to help navigate YOUR journey through perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Join our team for a 90 minute workshop followed by Q&A, free giveaways, prizes and snacks (always snacks!). Register Today!! [more details]

Book Babies - Tue Jun 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Summer Book Babies requires registration for each individual week.

… [more details]

Time Travelers - Tue Jun 11 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

Take a journey through history to explore different time periods. This session's theme will be the Wright Brothers and the history of flight.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesdays Storytime - Wed Jun 12 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Summer storytimes require registration for each… [more details]

Adult Coloring - Wed Jun 12 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!Click here to register.

… [more details]

Graphic Novel Book Club: Katie the Catsitter - Wed Jun 12 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for readers of graphic novels and comics. Discuss the story, art, and participate in themed activities. This month we are reading Katie the Catsitter… [more details]

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every second Wednesday of the month for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Chocolate. Vanilla. Neapolitan. Pistachio. Cherry Cordial. Rocky Road. Moose… [more details]

Renovation Yoga - Thu Jun 13 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Renovation Yoga is a time to reflect as we connect body, mind, and soul, working from the inside out.

We'll meet on the lawn in the front near the start of the walking… [more details]

Resonant Relaxation (Daytime Sound Bath) - Thu Jun 13 2:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Are you a busy parent who loves sound baths; but can't attend an event in the evening? Do you have a job that requires evening hours? Are you just plain busy?This hour long sound bath is for YOU!

Join sound therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, at 7 Notes Natural Health for this daytime sound bath for busy souls.

Relax into a zero gravity chair and float into this time of deep relaxation.

Investment: $30 Advanced Registration Required

Register by completing this form - https://7NotesNaturalHealth.as.me… [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Jun 13 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Jun 13 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.

Summer storytimes require… [more details]

