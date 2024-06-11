Allmand, Sonneday Selected to Represent Students on Saline Board of Education

Tommy Allmand and Kate Sonneday will represent students on the Saline Area Schools Board of Education for the 2024-25 school year.

Superintendent Steve Laatsch introduced both rising Saline High School seniors at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

Sonneday participates in student council, DECA and Link Crew.

"She will be a dedicated voice of classmates and will be eager to take feedback and an eager participant," Laatsch said.

She is the daughter of Chris Sonneday and Amy Sonneday.

"I just thought this was a good opportunity to be involved. I've gone to Saline all my life and I thought doing this would be a good way to give back and be a voice for students," Sonneday said.

Sonneday, who enjoys history and English class, has not determined her college plans - but she's looking at out-of-state options.

Allmand is the son of Tom Allmand and Rebekah Allmond.

He plays in the SHS marching band, a member of the National Honor Society and is part of the trapshooting team.

"He has an outreaching personality, he's creative and he has a love for education," Laatsch said.

Allmand explained his interest in the student representative post.

"Saline has always been my home and I thought this would be a really cool opportunity to be part of the community in a different way," Allmand said.

Allnand lives science class - physics, especially. He also enjoys music and history class. He has yet to determine his future plans.

"I will figure it out as I go along," he said.

