6-13-2024 12:29am
The Rollie Tussing Trio Plays the 2024 Salty Summer Sounds Opener Thursday
The Rollie Tussing Trio opens the 2024 Salty Summer Sounds concert series in downtown Saline Thursday night.
The free concert begins at 7 p.m.
This year, the concerts are moving to the parking lot that is usually home to the Saline Farmers Market on the south side of downtown.
