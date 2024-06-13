Saline MI
6-13-2024 12:29am

The Rollie Tussing Trio Plays the 2024 Salty Summer Sounds Opener Thursday

The Rollie Tussing Trio opens the 2024 Salty Summer Sounds concert series in downtown Saline Thursday night.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m.

This year, the concerts are moving to the parking lot that is usually home to the Saline Farmers Market on the south side of downtown.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bx4BGW2anGg -->
<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcxwvyQ15To -->
More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive