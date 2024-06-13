Saturday's Food Truck Festival Benefits Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is proud to promote the third annual Saline Food Truck Festival. This fundraiser will be held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds on Saturday, June 15th from 11-3. Proceeds from this event support the mission of Saline Area Social Service and help local families in need.

This is not a ticketed event, but rather a $1.00 donation per person is encouraged to help cover the costs of hosting the event. The donation is not necessary for entry.

At the event there will be over twenty plus Food Trucks, a Bounce house, Touch-a-Truck, Field events, Pop-up market, Reinhart Putt-Putt Challenge, and more. More information about the Saline Food Truck Festival can be found HERE!

There will also be a Public Service Fitness Challenge where participants will complete a series of dynamic workouts, team challenges, and obstacle courses designed to test their physical and mental strength. Participants will also learn about career opportunities from the various Branches of the United States Military and Public Service organizations that will be on sight. These include The United States Marine’s, University of Michigan Air Force ROTC, The United States Navy, University of Michigan Army ROTC, University of Michigan Naval Reserve, United Staes Army, and Huron Vally Ambulance. More information about the Public Service Fitness Challenge can be found HERE!

Outside of fundraising events, SASS is a year-round food pantry and aid organization that serves the residents and students of the Saline Area School District, which includes a portion of the surrounding townships. Thanks to immense community support, SASS provides weekly food assistance, helps with emergencies, such as eviction, utility shut off, and car repairs, and gives referrals to connect those in need with other aid organizations.

If you or your family are facing tough decisions between keeping food on the table and meeting other necessities, contact Client Services, at (734) 429-4570 or visit SalineSocialService.com to learn how SASS can help.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens living in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, visit SalineSocialService.com.

